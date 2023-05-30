Kerry Glen Storey, age 65, of New Boston, Texas, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023, at his residence. He was born on July 21, 1957, in Clarksville, Texas to Dale and Rexene Storey.

Mr. Storey spent his working days as an employee of Campbells Soup in Paris, Texas for over thirty years. He was a member of Avery Methodist Church and a wonderful and loving son, husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend.

Mr. Storey was preceded in death by his parents.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of thirteen years, Charlotte Storey; his children and their spouses, Jeremy Storey, Kris & Cynthia Storey, Daniel & Nicole Storey, Tabitha Mullens, Chance Yates; his grandchildren, Kanyon Storey, Breckin Storey, David Storey, Farrah Storey, Haley Armstrong, Charlie Storey, Cannon Batchelor, Tristen Howerton, Andrew Howerton, Alayna Mullens, Jaelyn Mullens, Kaelyn Mullens; his great-grandchildren, Victoria Martin, Layla Storey, Russell Boone, Raylie Boone, Reagan Boone; his siblings, Linda Hicks, Ronnie Dale Storey, Kenneth Storey, Betty Storey-Costabile; several nieces and nephews; his best friend, Taz; a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Bates-Rolf Funeral Home – New Boston, Texas with Bro. Deanie Lambert officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM prior to the service.

Interment will be in Red Bayou Cemetery – New Boston, Texas under the direction of Bates-Rolf Funeral Home – New Boston, Texas.

