Ruth House

Ruth M House passed away on May 26, 2023, in Hospice of Texarkana in Texarkana, TX, after a sudden and brief illness at the age of 94.

She was born September 14, 1928, in Upshur County, TX to Robert Lee Hendricks and Sarah Frances Hendricks.

She married the love of her life, John Virgil House, on May 23, 1946. They were married 76 years before his death.

She was a member of Myrtle Springs Baptist Church of Hooks, TX. She loved her church family and singing in the choir. Earlier in life, she worked at Red River Army Depot and was a hairstylist. She loved painting, crocheting, sewing, and showing off her “love language” of

cooking for the family.

She was a matron of Eastern Star with the local Masonic Lodge.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Virgil House; one son, Virgil Lee House; eight siblings, Edith Kelsoe, Lois Stillwell, Eugene Hendricks, Ray Stillwell, Foy Stillwell, Archie Stillwell, Bud Hendricks, Woodrow Hendricks.

She is survived by grandsons and one daughter-in-law, Ronald and Samantha House of Nash, TX, and Donald House of Hooks, TX; one sister-in-law, Sandra Morris of Texarkana; numerous great & great-great-grandchildren and extended family; as well as many other relatives and friends.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at 1:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Monday, May 29, 2023, from 5:00- 7:00 P.M.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Texarkana.

