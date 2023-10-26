Sponsor

Kimmley D. Matlock Williams was born on September 9, 1973 in Texarkana, TX to Ruby L. Matlock and the late Wille L. Matlock. She was preceded in death by daughter, Quayvonesia Alize Williams and son, Xavier Stacy Keele. She was called to rest on October 12, 2023. Kimmley had a warm spirit and attitude. She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandson.

She leaves to cherish her memories: Her loving mother: Ruby Matlock Daughter: Courvoisa Williams-Matlock; Son: Stacy Keele Jr. Sisters: Stephanie Matlock, Nancy Matlock, Kisha Matlock; Nieces: Mahoganey Matlock, Jacoya Matlock, Jersi Matlock, Chelsea Williams, Angel Tasby, Shunnika Matlock, Mackenzie Loudermilk, Kennedi Roberts; Nephews: Breon Matlock, “Big Sexy”, Timothy Moore Jr. “Handsome”, Brandon Roberts Jr.: “Peewee”, Braylyn Ware, Mason Epps; Grandson: BJ “GiGi LUV”; Special Friends: Barbara Payne, Sighle Blackwell, Jessica Butler, Lakisha Meadows, Tammy Biddle, Cassandra Wallace, Darneisha Henderson, Ester Isaiah, Ray & Shawn Brown, Kylea Blue, Sheila Johnson, Latoya Spellman, and Stacey Keele. A host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, October 27, 2023 from 5;30-7:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, October 28, 2023 12:00 PM Polly Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. Reginald Reid, Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

