RMC (SW) Kerry David Lessard

Mr. Kerry Lessard, age 75, of Fouke, Arkansas, passed peacefully Friday, January 21, 2022 at home surrounded by his loving family. Kerry was born November 27, 1946, to the parents Fred Lessard and Shirley Sarrett-Hayes in Everett, Washington. He was a faithful member of Fairland Holiness Church.

Kerry joined the Navy where he spent 30 years serving his country. Kerry worked for Cooper Tire for 15 years. Once Kerry retired, he enjoyed golfing and spending time with his eight grandchildren who would brighten his day.

Kerry was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife of 51 years Bonita Lessard; two sons and daughter-in-laws, Ryan David Lessard and wife Christina Lessard and Gregory David Lessard and wife Hollie Lessard; eight grandchildren Brittany Lessard, Chloe Lessard, Chance Lessard, Matilyn Lessard, Madex Lessard, Reven Lessard, Logan Lessard and Caven Lessard; Sister and brother-in-law Joy Hoggatt and Dino Hoggatt; Kerry also leaves a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Family will receive Friends at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 between 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Funeral service will be held at Fairland Holiness Church in Fouke, Arkansas on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. with Pastor Lloyd Shuecraft and Rev. Tracy Boyd Officiating. Burial will be at Fairland Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

