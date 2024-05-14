Sponsor

Yasir Israel Townsend infant son of Sylvia Leaks and Matthew Townsend passed away on May 11, 2024.

He was born April 29, 2024 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Survivors include his parents, Sylvia Leaks and Matthew Townsend; grandparents, Sharnell Griffin of Texarkana, Sylvester Leaks, Jr of Texarkana, Shreeie Townsend and Donnie Townsend; great grandparents; and a host of other relatives.

Funeral service will be held at 12:00 PM, Saturday, May 18, 2024 at Texarkana Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor William Beed officiating.