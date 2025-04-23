Sponsor

Minnie Etta Purifoy Stone, age 89, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on April 22, 2025.

Minnie Etta, daughter of Ben Purifoy and Florence Castle Purifoy, was born August 10, 1935, at home in the Central community near Genoa, Arkansas. She was the ninth child of eleven children: Floretta, Edith, Frances, Blanche, Ben, Jack, Walter, F.D., Robert, and Patricia. She graduated from Central High School in 1953 and Texarkana Junior College in 1955 where she played on their first basketball team. She met her husband, Steve Stone in 1955, they were married April 1, 1956. Steve worked at the family dairy until entering the United States Army. Steve was sent to Fort Chaffee in Arkansas, then Fort Benning in Georgia. Minnie Etta joined him there. He was then sent to Fort Meade in Laurel, Maryland.

They returned to Texarkana, Arkansas where Minnie Etta worked as a Deputy County Clerk before going to work as a teller at Commercial National Bank. They fostered and adopted their son, Stevie Stone. Minnie Etta was an exceptional mother and caregiver to him. She was a nurturer by heart, caring for many others along the way. She was a proud member of Unity Baptist Church, where Steve’s family were founding members.

Minnie Etta was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 46 years, Steve Stone, her son, Stevie Stone, her parents and 8 siblings.

She is survived by her brother, Robert Purifoy; her sister Patricia (Gary) Overmyer; her special nieces, who knew her as “Meme,” Missy and Bobby Fenton, Kailey Knotts (Jacob), Emily Fenton (Matt); along with a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 PM on Friday, April 25, 2025, with Bro. John Bryant officiating.

Mrs. Stone will lie in state at Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas on Thursday, April 24, 2025, from 8:00 AM – 7:30 PM.

Burial will be in Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to Unity Baptist Church, 2711 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, TX 75503, in Minnie Etta’s honor.