Roger Wise, age 71, of Texarkana, Arkansas died Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Mr. Wise was born March 14, 1950, in Dekalb, Texas and was a member of the Boston Masonic Lodge 69 AF and AM. He was a hardworking, faithful man who never met a stranger. He was known to his friends and family for giving his best advice, whether it was wanted or not. Mr. Wise was a stern man, but could make light of any situation. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and riding his John Deer Tractor. “I may not always be right, but I am never wrong” was his favorite saying. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bobbie Wise and Doyle Wise.

He is survived by his wife of forty-three years, Margaret Wise; two sisters and their husbands, Kathy and Wayne McIntyre of New Boston, Texas; Paula and Mike Burns of New Boston, Texas; one brother, Randy Wise of Texarkana, Arkansas, five daughters and sons in-law, Leandra Thomas of Paris, Texas, Kim McCatherine (Mike) of Texarkana, Arkansas, Amanda Johnston (Gary) of Texarkana, Arkansas, Andrea Qualls of Texarkana, Arkansas, LaTessa Bridgers (James) of Paris, Texas; his grandchildren, Miranda Thomas, Casey McCatherine (Kalee), Chelsey Osborne (Chris), Katelyn Taylor (Trey), Chance “Buddy” Swafford (Alexis), Colten McCatherine (NaTasha), Mason Johnston, Kayde Johnston, Avery “Piddledink” Johnston, Katelynn, Aidan, Adalynn, Oaklee Bridgers; great grandchildren, Payton, Jaden, Levi, Hailey “Peachick”, Kyleigh “Duck lips”, Aniston “Tweety bird”, Jax “Jack Rabbit”, two very special friends, Kimber Mackey, Jon Mackey and a host of other friends and relatives.

A service will be held 1:00 PM Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. Roy Ford officiating. Masonic rites will be held at the graveside at Wards Creek Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday from 6 until 8 PM.

