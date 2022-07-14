Advertisement

With Deepest sorrow, we announce that Lane Weston Lynd, age 17, our most beloved son, brother, and grandson, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2022.

Those who knew Lane, even just for a short amount of time, lost a shining light in their lives.

Lane was born in Gulfport, Mississippi, on January 5, 2005, to Shawn Lynd (Ashley) of Texarkana and Heather Doggett (Jason) of Warren, Arkansas. He was a member of Highland Church of Christ and would have been a Junior at Genoa Central High School. He was employed with El Chico’s.

He is survived by his father, Shawn (Ashley) Lynd of Texarkana, Arkansas; his mother, Heather (Jason) Doggett of Warren, Arkansas; two sisters, Karlee Lynd and Cheyenne (Cody) Adams; two brothers, JD Doggett and Aaron Doggett; his grandparents, Steve and Cheryl Tibbit of Genoa, Arkansas; Joy and A. J. Krohn; his great grandmother, Bobbie Brazell; two nephews, Matthew Adams and Waylon Adams; his step-grandmother, Barbara Solida, and a host of friends and other relatives.

Lane was known for his love of hunting and fishing. He was the best at giving hugs and always holding doors open for ladies, and being respectful. He was the “favorite” at deer camp for the youth hunters and helped his buddy Caysen get a mighty “2pt”.

We will always have a hole in our hearts, but our love for him will continue to shine, Just like HE DiD.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas, with Chris Hooten officiating. Burial will be in Knighton Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 PM.

