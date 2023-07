Sponsor

Remembering the Life of…. LaQuisme Roshun Morris, 5o years old died on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Ms. Morris was born December 24, 1972 in Texarkana, Texas to Lonnie Thompson Jr. and Catherine Morris. She was preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Morris, her brother, LeCarlos Lawrence and her grandmother, Jenny Sutton. She leaves to cherish her memories: Father: Lonnie (Lanette) Thompson Jr., Texarkana, AR; Daughters: Quantavia Morris, Texarkana, AR, Tydrika Allen, Texarkana, TX; Son: Nigel Jordan, Texarkana, TX; Brother: Lonnie (Tamekia) Thompson III of Texarkana, AR; Sisters: Toketa Terry of Forney TX, Stacy Conner of Texarkana, AR; Grandchildren: Evyon Lewis, Quantasia Morris, Kaylee Davenport, Kaycee Davenport, Jr., Jayvon Jordan, Nigel Jordan Jr., Tyrin Allen, Kyrin Allen; Special friends: Donnie Jenkins, Walter Conkelton Jr. and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, July 21, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary.