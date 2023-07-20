Larry Campbell

Sponsor

Larry Ray Campbell, 70 of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Wadley Hospital. He was born March 1, 1953 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Donald and Edna Campbell.

Mr. Campbell spent his working days as designing and installing sound systems and giving guitar lessons for over 40 years. In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, playing guitar, and camping.

He was a member of Church on the Rock.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Don and Charles Campbell.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife Teresa Campbell of 41 years; daughter Lauren Hackleman, son Andrew Campbell; two granddaughters Allyson and Natalie Hackleman; his sister Shirley Guenther; two brothers Bill Campbell and wife Janet, David Campbell; and many other very special nieces, nephews, and special friends.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM at Studio 57, located in Central Mall, Texarkana, Texas with Pastor Lanelle Miller and Pastor Michael Searles officiating.

Visitation will start at 2:15 PM before the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Church on the Rock.

