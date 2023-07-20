Kashandra Murphy Named Arkansas Regional Teacher of the Year Finalist

- Advertisement -

Kashandra Murphy, 5th grade literacy teacher at Harmony Leadership Academy, was recently named a 2024 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Regional Finalist. The Arkansas Department of Education announced the fourteen state finalists in a recent media release.

Ms. Murphy is a product of the Texarkana Arkansas School District. She was a student at Carver Kindergarten, College Hill Elementary, North Heights Junior High, and was a 2002 Merit graduate from Arkansas High School (AHS).

With over 16 years teaching experience, Ms. Murphy has taught pre-k, kindergarten, as well as 3rd and 5th grade literacy.

“We are thrilled that Ms. Murphy was named a 2024 Arkansas Teacher of the Year Finalist,” commented Dr. Becky Kesler, Superintendent of Schools. “She has established an academic structure that pushes students and enables them to reach their full potential. Ms. Murphy is an inspiration to her colleagues.”

As a regional finalist, Ms. Murphy will receive a cash award in the amount of $1,000 provided by the Walton Family Foundation. All finalists will be recognized on July 27 at the Governor’s Mansion. At that time, four state semi-finalists will be announced, along with the Arkansas Teacher of the Year.

