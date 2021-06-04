Laraine Crawford

Advertisement

Laraine Dolly Crawford, age 80 of Hooks, Texas passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at her residence after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Ms. Crawford was born on February 28, 1941 in Lansing, Michigan.

Ms. Crawford spent her days as a homemaker and mother to her three sons. She was a woman who enjoyed life and experienced life through her many moves to different places. In her free time, she enjoyed shopping at the dollar store, riding around town in her Volkswagen Bug, and watching Bonanza with those she loved. Laraine was an avid bowler and enjoyed keeping up with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Cowboys. She was a straight-forward, kind-hearted woman whose greatest joy in life was taking care of those who surrounded her. She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Left to cherish her memory is her three sons and daughters-in-law, Jesse Cupples and wife Sandy of Holt, Michigan, Rolland Price, Jr. and wife Terra of Gillette, Wyoming, Thomas Price and wife Darlene of Hooks, Texas; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; her beloved Cocker Spaniel, Angel; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Cremation Arrangements will under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home. Memorial Services will be held at a later date.