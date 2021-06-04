Wanda Rains

Advertisement

Wanda June Rains, age 74, of Texarkana, Texas, died Monday, May 31, 2021, at her residence.

Ms. Rains was born November 14, 1946, in Clarksville, Texas and was of the Christian faith. She retired from Verizon Wireless and enjoyed working in her yard, gardening and shopping.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Eula Patterson and one sister, Rosine Martinez.

Survivors include two sons, Scott Minton of Dallas, Texas and Shane Rains of Dallas, Texas; one daughter, Kristi Rains of Texarkana; six grandchildren, Sloane Luster, Ty’tiauna Burton, Jayilan Burton, Javen Rains, Jayden Green, and Avaiah Carter; one sister and brother-in-law, Lenita and Freddie Weathers and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Friday, June 4, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.