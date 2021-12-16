Advertisement

Gregory Lucian Fuller, age 66 of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Monday, December 13, 2021, at his residence.

Greg was born October 5, 1955 in Texarkana, Arkansas and grew up in Lewisville, Arkansas and was a graduate of Lewisville High School. He was a retired dispatcher with the Miller County Sheriff’s Office. He was a member of Northern Hills Baptist Church.

Survivors include two brothers, Jim Fuller of Selma, Tennessee and Bill Fuller (Charlotte) of Texarkana, Arkansas, and a number of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 P. M. Friday at Holy Cross Cemetery with Dr. Roger Copeland and Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to Northern Hills Baptist Church, 6000 Sammy Lane, Texarkana, Arkansas, 71854.

