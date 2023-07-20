Batter Up! D-BAT Opens Location in Texarkana

Sponsor

TJ and Emily Cox working with D-Bat have officially brought the Worldwide Company to Texarkana! D-Bat, known around the world as a place where families, individuals and lovers of baseball and softball can come to learn, grow and have fun, is officially open for business at the new Nash location.

TJ and Emily, fell in love with D-Bat back in 2018 during a family outing. “My husband played College ball, and I was always at the field with my family growing up, so we decided to stop in at D-Bat Dallas one time a few years ago, and we fell in love. We were with our kids and several friends and with the amount of space, TV’s, family friendly activities it was just so much fun. We were talking about it and thought how perfect D-Bat would be for the Texarkana area. We reached out to the company and things started to fall into place until COVID hit. After COVID, they called us back and said that someone else was trying to bring it into Texarkana, but that they weren’t local and gave us the opportunity to get back on track, and we did. We officially opened on July 17th, and seriously, in the last few days we have been slammed with support from the community. We couldn’t be happier and are so excited about what is to come!” said Emily.

D-Bat Texarkana has 9 Cages in total. Three have machines on them, two pitching tunnels, and four regular cages for hitting and fielding work. They also have coaches on staff at all times, many are former professional ball players ready and willing to help our locals hit their major goals! Not only does D-Bat have enough space for lessons, family fun and more, but they also have a full Pro-Shop for all the necessary baseball/ softball needs.

“Throughout the year we will also hold several different camps for all different levels of players. Next week we are holding a baseball/ softball camp for children aged 6-12 with all levels of experience. It will be held from 9AM-2PM daily, and lunch will be served each day for campers. Parents can sign their kids up online HERE.” says Emily.

D-Bat offers customers the opportunity to hold membership packages that provide them with varying access and swipes to different machines and cages throughout the year. Currently these memberships range from $38- $58 monthly. After their first 300 memberships are sold prices will increase by $10. D-Bat also allows families to hold Birthday Parties for their children at the facility where families can rent out the facility for varying hours throughout the day.

“We feel extremely blessed to have the support of our community. We have already seen the enthusiasm from our local players coming in after practice ready to get more work in because they are eager for more. Whether you’re a player, or families coming in for fun, D-Bat caters to everyone,” said Emily.

For more information on D-Bat Texarkana please visit their website HERE. D-Bat Texarkana is located at 108 C Industrial Blvd in Nash, TX, to reach them call 430-455-3228.