Larry Campbell

Larry Joe Campbell, age 72, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, January 12, 2022, in a hospital.

Mr. Campbell was born February 9, 1949, to Joe and Estelle Campbell who preceded him in death. He was retired from Red River Army Depot and was a car dealer. He loved camping, fishing, planting in his garden and spending time with family and friends. Larry was a Baptist, and he knew the Lord.

Survivors include his children, three girls and a boy from the oldest Tonya Michelle Campbell of Texarkana, Texas, Pamela Kay Hankins, and husband Leslie Hankins of Hico, Texas, Shelly Renay Long of Texarkana, Texas, and Shay Harley Campbell and wife Hope Campbell of Hot Springs, Arkansas, and his loving companion Anita Kaye Sellers of Texarkana, Texas; grandchildren: Cody Newsom and wife Tori Newsom, Ryan Campbell and wife Hanna Campbell, Seth Hankins and wife Jessica Hankins, Kaylah Hankins, Dakota Hankins and fiancée Kayla Byers, Randy Jackson, Triston Maroney, Aurora Campbell, Story Campbell, and many great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 6:00-8:00 PM Sunday at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 PM Monday, January 17, 2022, at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

