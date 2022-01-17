Rosie Gennings

Mrs. Rosie C. Gennings, age 90, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died on January 13, 2022, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Gennings was born January 11, 1932, in Bradley, Arkansas. She was a homemaker and a Baptist.

She was preceded in death by her husband, G. E. Gennings, her parents Hart Will and Clara Dunn Cook, and sisters Minnie Dell Webb and Laura Jane Elkins.

Survivors include three sons and two daughters-in-law, Eddie and Marie Gennings of Texarkana, Arkansas, Bigun Gennings of Winona, Texas, and Blane and Tamara Gennings of Texarkana, Texas, one daughter, Sheila Smith of Texarkana, Arkansas, eight grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

A celebration of her life will be at 1:00 P. M. Monday at the Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel with Pastor Sam Martinez and Rev. George Goynes officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 3 PM until 5 PM Sunday.

The family would prefer masks to be worn at visitation and service

