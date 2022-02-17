Larry Crump

Advertisement

Larry Joe Crump, 72, of Texarkana passed away February 14, 2022. He was born October 6, 1949, in Beebe, Arkansas to Homer and Betty Crump.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Gary Crump. He was a music minister at Liberty Eylau Baptist Church.

Larry is survived by his wife Cecilia Faught Crump of Texarkana; two sons Jody Crump and wife Lani of Texarkana, Jaylon Crump and wife Tiffany of Texarkana; daughter Lori Crump Self and husband John of Douglassville; nine grandchildren Rachel and Brendon Self, Cherry, Lettie, and Jed Crump, Lake, Asher, Henley, and Rayne Crump; brother Cary Crump of Texarkana; niece and nephew Ashley and Patrick.

Advertisement

Memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM, Thursday, February 17, 2022 at Liberty Eylau Baptist Church, 5605 S. Lake Dr, Texarkana. Visitation will start at 3:00 PM.

Cremation services are under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

