Rachel Kathern Smith

Rachel K. Smith passed away on Sunday, February 13th, 2022, in Wadley Hospital in Texarkana, Texas, at the age of 61.

She was born in New Boston Texas, on July 26, 1960, to Ralph and Claudine Pool. She married David Smith on January 29, 1989. They had a daughter, Nichole, on June 29, 1998.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 33 years David, daughter Nichole, and son in law Alex; her brother Frankie and sister in law Heidi; nieces Amy and Rose, and nephew Robbi. She is also survived by numerous loved ones and family who will miss her dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents and her father in law.

Rachel will especially be remembered for her ferocious spirit, her strength, kind heart, and her mom look, which she gave to so many whom she considered her children.

In life, we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place, no one else will ever fill. The loss is immeasurable, but so is the love you left behind.

