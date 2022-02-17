Advertisement

Lloyd Wayne Sutton, age 81, of Fouke, Arkansas went to be with the Lord Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

He was born September 23, 1940, at Lerton, Arkansas and had lived in Fouke most of his life. He was a graduate of Fouke High School and was a retired electrician and employee of Cooper Tire and Rubber Company. He was a member of Springhill Baptist Church and the IBEW Union Local 301.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ora Beulah Sutton, 1 brother, William Sutton, 1 sister, Sandra Walsh, and daughter, Judith Ann (Judy) Sutton.

Survivors include his wife, Jo Ann Scott Sutton of Fouke, Arkansas, one son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Tammy Sutton of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, one brother and sister-in-law, Don and Barbara Sutton of Fouke, Arkansas, one sister-in-law, Betty Sutton of Fouke, Arkansas, three grandchildren, Chad and Courtney Sutton of Nashville, Tennessee, Trevor and Taylor Sutton of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Dana Sutton of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and five great-grandchildren.

A celebration of his life will be at 10:00 A. M. Saturday at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas Chapel with Rev. Stan Taylor and Frank McFerrin officiating. Burial will be at the Fouke Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 9:00 A. M. Saturday until service time at 10:00 A. M.

