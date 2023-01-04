Advertisement

U.S. Veteran

Larry Don Stanley, age 75, of Hooks, Texas, died Monday, January 2, 2023 in a local hospital.

Mr. Stanley was born February 20, 1947 in Tom, Oklahoma. He was a retired contractor and a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served during the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Tammy Stanley.

He is survived by his wife, Penny Johnson Stanley of Hooks, Texas; children, Billy Hout of Hooks, Texas, Tracy Hout of Hooks, Texas and Richard Stanley of Hooks, Texas; two grandchildren, Brandi Hout and Kasey Hout; two brothers, Frank Stanley of Campobello, South Carolina, Rodney Stanley of Hooks, Texas; one sister, Sherry Phillips of Hooks, Texas and numerous other relatives and friends.

Advertisement

Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in Chapelwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Sunday evening from 5-7 P.M.

