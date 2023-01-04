Advertisement

Elvin Glen Gentry went home to His Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

Elvin was born on September 1, 1947, in Kennett, MO to Odell and Elva Gentry. He was the eldest of four boys.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one daughter, Anita Gentry and two brothers, Ron Walker and Leroy Walker.

He is survived by his wife, June Gentry, of 38 years; two daughters, Gailyn Douglas of Nash, Texas, and Miriam Gentry of Oroville, California; two stepdaughters, Tami Sanders and husband, Russell of Shelbyville, Tennessee, and Kristen McAllister and Fred of Yuba City, California; one brother, Russell Walker and wife, Anna, of Taft, California; 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren; 2 aunts, Vonell Hobbs, of Biggs, California and Carol Gilbert of Oroville, California; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.

Elvin will be missed greatly by each of them.

His life was defined by his faith in the Lord and his love and loyalty to his family. He was an active member of Lighthouse First Assembly of God. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and a member of the American Legion.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas with Rev. Josh Lee and Rev. B.J. Smith officiating. Burial will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday at 9:00 AM, one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

