Larry Gene Copeland, age 79, of Texarkana, Texas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Mr. Copeland was born on November 21, 1943, in Nashville, Arkansas. He was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church where he served as Treasurer and was a former Deacon. He was retired from Opportunities, Inc., and a Rotary Club Paul Harris Fellow. He enjoyed spending time with his family and was lovingly referred to as “Dad” by his grandchildren. He also enjoyed painting, and traveling, especially going to Destin with family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Johnnie and Leola Copeland, and his brother, Howard Copeland.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Mary; his two daughters and son-in-law, Amy Riddell and husband, Mark, and Lynley Copeland; his sister, Helen Blue; grandchildren, Cole Riddell (Shane), Collins Cockerell (Nick); and great-grandchild, Eleanor James Riddell.

A Celebration of Life will at 11:00 AM on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Highland Park Baptist Church, 1000 S. Bishop St., Texarkana, Texas with Bro. Kevin Myers officiating. Visitation will follow the service.

A private burial will be at Hillcrest Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Opportunities, Inc. or Highland Park Baptist Church Arise and Build Fund.

