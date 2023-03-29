Advertisement

Lee Johnson, 85, of Texarkana, Texas died peacefully at his home on March 23, 2023.

Mr. Johnson was born on May 2, 1937 in Bullfrog Valley, Arkansas to Elmer and Thelma Johnson.

Mr. Johnson retired from Pfizer as a pharmaceutical representative after 42 years as well as being a veteran of the United States Air Force where he served in the Korean War. He was an outdoorsman who loved to fish, help stray dogs, and really enjoyed the rivers and streams of Arkansas. He was a great cook, and most importantly, he loved his family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, and one brother Tom Johnson.

Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Myrtice Johnson; four children, Jeff Johnson and wife Lori of Covington, LA., Tim Johnson and wife Valerie of Hot Springs, AR., Terri Yates and husband Joe of Texarkana, TX., and Jimmy Johnson and wife Jennifer of Tampa, FL.; 15 grandchildren, Jeffrey Bryan Johnson, Kenzi Pierre, Cole Johnson, Marshall Johnson, Tyler Johnson, Austin Johnson, Phillip Fletcher, Josh Fletcher, Jeff Roberts, Jessica Phoung, Trey Yates, Emily Laughlin, Abigail Tran, Grace Johnson, and Madeline Johnson; 17 great-grandchildren; one sister Bonnie Austin; brother David Johnson; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Monday, March 27, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. at Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family would like to extend a special Thank You to all of Mr. Johnson’s caregivers, Heritage Hospice, and to Lisa Bobo, Kayla Satterfield, and Tracey Guthrie for the care given to him and his family in their time of need.

