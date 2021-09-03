Advertisement

Larry Lee Pressley, age 48, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at his home.

Mr. Pressley was born December 26, 1972 in Barnwell, South Carolina. He enjoyed programming and working with computers.

He is survived by his father and step-mother, Michael and Donna Pressley of Texarkana, Arkansas; his mother and stepfather, Sally Ann and David Alexander of Greer, South Carolina; three sisters, Bonnie Wines and husband Neil of Gaffney, South Carolina; Christina Pressley and her companion Bree of Greenville, South Carolina; and Susan Alexander of Greer, South Carolina; his grandmother, Helen Meeker of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania; two nieces, Jessica Hibbitts and her husband Chris, Jennifer Ball; his two little buddies, Maxie and Dottie and other relatives.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.