Advertisement

Marilyn Gail Thacker, age 59, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died Wednesday, September 1, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Thacker was born September 10, 1961 in Van Buren, Arkansas and lived in Texarkana most of her life. She was a homemaker and a member of Harmony Grove Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and a friend to many. She enjoyed watching old western movies like Bonanza and Gun Smoke. She also enjoyed spending time bargain shopping and made sure the needs of others were met. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Kimberly Ann Thacker, two granddaughters, Erin North and Abbigayle Thacker, one son-in-law, Charles Tarantino and her mother, Bertha Cook.

She is survived by her husband of forty-three years, Mike Thacker of Texarkana, Arkansas; one daughter, Theresa Tarantino of Wake Village, Texas; one son and daughter-in-law, Clifton and Kaylee Thacker of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother, Lee Garner of Muldrow, Oklahoma; two sisters and one brother-in-law, Diann and Gary Spiro of Texarkana, Arkansas; Denise Williams of Ft. Smith, Arkansas; eleven grandchildren, three great grandchildren and a host of friends and other relatives.

Advertisement

Funeral Services will be 2:00 P.M. Sunday, September 5, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Rev. David Osborne officiating. Burial will be in Rocky Mound Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, September 4th from 6:00 to 8:00 P. M.