Larry Michael Norman, age 75 of New Boston, Texas passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at his residence. Mr. Norman was born June 24, 1947 in Midwest City, Oklahoma to Floyd and Berneita Norman. He was Retired from Red River Army Depot.

He is survived by his three sons, Greg Norman of New Boston, Texas, Jeff and wife Keri Norman of Houston, Texas, Jason and wife Jennifer Norman of Lubbock, Texas, one daughter, Ammie Norman of Clarksville, Texas, 13 grandchildren, 2 great grand children, a nephew, Christian Britt of New Boston, Texas and a number of other relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Monday, November 14, 2022 in Ringwood Cemetery, New Boston, Texas with Justin King officiating. No public visitation is set. Local arrangements are under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas.

