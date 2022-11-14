Texarkana Man Accused Of Having ‘Astronomical Amount Of Porn’ Including Kids

Advertisement

TEXARKANA, Texas–A Texarkana man facing more than 40 felonies connected to alleged child pornography possession pleaded not guilty this month in Bowie County.

In addition to the 41 counts of possession of child pornography, Stephen Anthony Green Jr., 27, is also facing three counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography in Bowie County. In neighboring Cass County Green is facing charges of possession with intent to promote child pornography, possession of child pornography and indecency with a child by exposure for allegedly exposing himself to a child under 7.

“Defendant is in possession of an astronomical amount of porn overall, depicting practically anything and everything that could be considered pornographic,” according to a notice recently filed by Assistant District Attorney Bradley Akin in Bowie County.

Green first came to the attention of investigators in Bowie County through a cybertip in November 2021 from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to a probable cause affidavit. Additional tips which allegedly led to Green were received from NCMEC in January and February.

Members of the Texarkana Texas Police Department searched Green’s apartment on Nichols Road on Jan. 7 while he was at work at a local fast food restaurant. The detectives seized a number of electronic devices from Green’s home, including an iPhone and a black Samsung phone.

Green was allegedly a member of pedophile social media sharing site where thousands of videos and images depicting the sexual exploitation of children are shared, the notice said. Investigators reportedly recovered at least 40 known images of child porn from Green’s iPhone and a minimum of 50 more on his Samsung device.

The state’s notice includes a list of the types of pornography allegedly found including: infant rape porn, gay child porn, gay child porn perpetrated by adults, child porn depicting grown women performing sex acts on children, pornography depicting sex acts between children, child porn involving adult males with boys and girls, child pornography that he created using the naked body of the alleged child victim in Cass County, pregnant porn, feet porn, normal adult gay porn and normal porn.

Green was first indicted for three counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography by a Bowie County grand jury in April. He pleaded not guilty to those charges in May. A grand jury in October handed down another indictment which adds 40 additional counts of possession of child porn. Green pleaded not guilty to those charges earlier this month at a hearing before 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison, according to court records.

Green is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bonds totaling $300,000. Records show a hold has been placed on Green by officials in Cass County which means that if he posts bond in Bowie County he could simply be transferred to the Cass County jail.

If convicted, Green faces the following possible sentencing ranges: each of the 41 counts of possession of child pornography pending in Bowie County and the one count in Cass County are punishable by two to ten years in prison. Each of the three counts of possession with intent to promote child pornography in Bowie County and the single count in Cass County are each punishable by two to 20 years in prison. The indecency charge pending in Cass County is punishable by two to 10 years.

The Bowie County cases are scheduled for a pretrial hearing in December. Green is represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office.