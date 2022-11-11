Advertisement

Walter Winchell, 85, of Texarkana, Arkansas died on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at his home. He was born December 24, 1936 to Charles and Ruby Winchell in Hatton, Arkansas.

Walter was a member and deacon of Faith Baptist Church member of the Gideons and Masonic Lodge. A former Miller County Constable and a Lieutenant Colonel of The Texas State Guard. He was drafted from the National Guard to the Army and served in special forces during the Berlin conflict. He graduated from DeKalb High School and Texarkana College. He was All-State football in high school and college.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Charles Winchell.

Survivors include his wife of 64 years Dalene Winchell of Texarkana, Arkansas; daughter Lori Cobb of Dallas, Texas; two sons, Darren Winchell and wife Linda of Benton, Arkansas, Chuck Winchell and wife Pam of Texarkana, Arkansas; grandchildren Jill Deatherage and husband Chad, Holly Rabgo and husband Jason, Casey Winchell, Meagan Burgess and husband Andrew, Madison Rhodes and husband Jared; along with numerous great-grandchildren; sister Charlene Pynes of DeKalb, Texas.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 AM, Monday, November 14, 2022 at Faith Baptist Church, Texarkana, Arkansas.

Funeral services will be held at 11: 00 AM, Monday, November 14, 2022 at Faith Baptist Church with Bro. Gary Glover and Bro. Wallace Edgar officiating.

Burial will follow at Harmony Grove Cemetery.

Online registration www.texarkanafuneralhome.com