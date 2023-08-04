Joan Dale Boyles

Sponsor

Joan Dale Junkin Boyles died on Thursday, August 3, 2023 in her home. Born on November 8, 1938 in Camden, AR, she was a native of Mt. Holly, AR. The family moved to Texarkana when she was five years old and where she lived the remainder of her life. She was a 1956 graduate of Arkansas High where she was a cheerleader. She met the love of her life, Tommy Boyles in 1955 and they were married from 1957 until his death in 2020. Joan believed in beauty, truth and love and faced adversity with stoicism and courage. An accomplished musician, she played both piano and organ and often served as guest organist at First Presbyterian Church where she was a long-time member.

She was preceded in death by her father, Robert Dale Junkin; her mother, Tenalia Clemens Junkin; and sister, Ann Junkin Parnell.

She is survived by her sister, Linda Junkin (Don) Andrews; and by her children, Dan (Kathy) Boyles, Dixon (Tracey) Boyles, David (Susan) Boyles, and Joanna (Patrick) Taylor; grandchildren, Ryan Boyles, William Boyles, Jake Boyles, Thomas Taylor, Hayden Boyles, Katherine Boyles, Sarah Dale Boyles, and Shannon Boyles; six great-grandchildren; and a host of extended family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 5, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church, 516 Pecan Street, Texarkana, Arkansas.

Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 516 Pecan Street, Texarkana, Arkansas.

