Larry Paul Gates, age 77 of Atlanta, Texas passed away on Friday, September 13, 2024, at a local facility. He was born on August 13, 1947, to George Carter and Hassie Maude Gates in Dallas, Texas.

Throughout his life, Larry loved working with his hands as a carpenter, plumber, and especially an electrician. A path that his sons followed. One of his greatest joys was spending time with family, friends, and most of all his loving wife, Loyce.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents George and Hassie Gates; siblings Bettey Belcher, Jimmy Gates, and Leslie Gates; and daughter-in-law Ruth Gates.

He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Loyce Gates; sons John Gates, Allen Gates and spouse Joyce, and Bryan Gates and spouse Antje; sister Mary Whitney; grandchildren Abigail Parr, Samantha Hobbs, Earl Gosnell, and Tabitha Gosnell; niece Shannon Conway; nephews Scott Gates and Tracy Gates; and a host of family and friends. He will truly be missed.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens at the North Chapel with Brother Wallace Edgar officiating the service. A visitation will be held an hour before the service at Chapelwood Funeral Home.