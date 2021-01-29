Larry Purifoy

Advertisement

Larry Joe Purifoy, age 79, of Genoa, Arkansas, died Sunday, January 24, 2021 in a local hospital.

Mr. Purifoy was born December 12, 1941 in Texarkana, Arkansas and lived in Genoa most of his life. He was the retired owner of Purifoy Construction Company and a member of Holly Springs United Methodist Church. Joe enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and spoiling his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marshall and Catherine Purifoy, one brother, Thomas Purifoy, one son-in-law, Tad Burkland, and one great grandchild, Kinsler Duncan.

He is survived by three daughters and two sons-in-law, Veronica and Luke Whitehead of Genoa, Arkansas, Cindy and Danny Brown of Genoa, Arkansas, Andrea Burkland of Genoa, Arkansas, and one son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Alexandra Purifoy of Bullard, Texas, one sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Benny Jewell of Genoa, Arkansas, three brothers and sisters-in-law, Marshall and Joan Purifoy of Genoa, Arkansas, Randy and Lou Ann Purifoy of Genoa, Arkansas, and Terry and Sharon Purifoy of Genoa, Arkansas, twelve grandchildren, Lakynn Carlton and her husband, Dylan, Connor Burkland, Weston Whitehead, Ryan Whitehead, and Jaren Whitehead, Jacob Purifoy, Bradly Gwinn, Gabriel Gwinn, and Rylee Jo Purifoy, Caitlin Purifoy, Bailey Jo Flournoy, and Hollyn Brown and two great grandchildren, Kenley Brown and Lincoln Carlton and a host of friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be 2:00 P. M. Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas, Chapel with Rev. Doug Rhodes officiating. Burial will be in Holly Springs Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Genoa Central Ex Student Alumni Scholarship Fund 12472 State Hwy. 196, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854 or to the Holly Springs Cemetery Association, in c/o Sue Bellew, 408 MC 13, Fouke, Arkansas 71834.

The family request that masks be worn at the visitation and service.

