Larry Wayne Henson 80, originally of Hooks, Tx, passed away peacefully on June 16,

2023.

Larry was born on August 5, 1942, in Clarksville, Texas to J.B. and Margaret Lampard

Henson. He had one sister, Bette (Henson) Jones.

Larry graduated from Hooks High School in 1960 and worked as a welder at Exxon Baytown Refinery until retiring in 1996. He was known by his colleagues as Rabbit Dog for his love of raising beagles, and for his hard work and dedication. Larry married the love of his life Betty Stewart Henson on June 14, 1963. For the past 60 years, the two have been each other’s lifelong companions and friends. They were blessed with two sons: Jeff and Andy Henson. Being a kind and dependable father and grandfather was of the utmost importance to Larry and he certainly did not disappoint when it came to wholeheartedly loving his family. Besides spending time with his family and friends, Larry had a passion for hunting and fishing, watching the Dallas Cowboys, spending time outdoors, and raising his “rabbit dogs.” Larry had a bright and energetic personality and was known to tell the best stories. He touched many lives and was guaranteed to make anyone he met walk away with a smile on their face.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, JB and Margaret Henson.

He leaves behind his wife, Betty; their sons & wives, Jeff and Tammy Henson of ElDorado, Andy and Angela Henson of Little Rock, grandchildren Cameron Henson Cox & Chris, Blake Henson, Addison Henson & Cristen, Ashlynn Henson, Aricka Henson, and Shane Williams. Five great-grandchildren, his sister Bette and a host of extended family and

friends.

Visitation will be at Chapelwood Funeral Home on Sunday, June 18, 2023, from 6:00 P.M.-8:00 P.M.

The funeral service will be held at 10:00 A.M. Monday, June 19, 2023, at Chapelwood Funeral Home followed by burial at Chapelwood Cemetery.