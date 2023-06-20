Sponsor

Ronnie Lee Ponder, age 73 of Texarkana, Arkansas passed away Thursday, June 15, 2023 in a Texarkana hospital. Mr. Ponder was born October 10, 1949 in DeKalb, Texas to Henry Truitt and Rosie Lucille Ponder. He was retired from Red River Army Depot as a Heavy Equipment Operator and is preceded in death by his parents, a brother, James David Ponder, all four grandparents and a number of uncles and aunts.

He is survived by a son, Ronnie Lee Ponder II, daughter, Shonda Michelle Ponder, brother, Johnny Richard Ponder, two sisters, Judy Gail Dilbeck, Linda Charlene Yates , 4 grandsons, Bryant Paul, Justin Wilson, Aaron Ponder and Braxton Lee Ponder and a number of other relatives and friends.

He loved his 2 dogs, Lulu and BoBo and playing his guitar.

Funeral Services will be held 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, June 20, 2023 in the Bates Rolf Funeral Home Chapel, New Boston. Interment will be in Ringwood Cemetery, New Boston under the direction of Bates Rolf Funeral Home, New Boston, Texas. Visitation will be Monday, June 19, 2023 from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.