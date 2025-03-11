Sponsor

Larry Wayne Quick, 71, of Nash, Texas passed away at his home on March 7, 2025. He was born July 31, 1953, in Sealy, Texas.

Larry worked for Darr Equipment / Holt “Cat-house” Service Department just shy of 42 years until he was able to retire as Service Manager of the Texarkana branch. He spent most of his free time in his Triton bass boat anywhere he could find a ramp, mainly Lake Fork. It’s safe to say he had more tackle than most Bass Pro Shops, especially worms.

Larry, Dad, or Pappy as his grandkids knew him, loved his family. He was beyond proud of both his children. His grandchildren meant the world to him, and he enjoyed sharing his love of Caterpillar tractors, trains, Chinese checkers and Yahtzee with them.

Larry was very active in the Nash community and never met a stranger.

Larry is preceded in death by his parents Gwenda and Thomas Olen Thompson; daughter-in-law, Hailey Quick; one grandson, Brody Quick; mother-in-law, Anna Lee Cole; his sister and brother-in-law, Jan and Ray Bostick; nephew, Bobby Bostick.

Left to cherish his memory include, his wife of 45 years, Cindy Quick of Nash, Texas; his children, Hillory and husband Ryan of Heath, Texas and Aaron and wife Lindsay Quick of Texarkana, Texas; three grandchildren, Tyce, Hadley and Beau; one sister Barbara and husband Al of Longview, Texas; his father-in-law, Harold Cole; three brothers-in-law, Wayne and wife Sharon, Bill and wife Kelli, Kenneth; one sister-in-law Sandy and husband Ben; his lifelong best friend and his wife, Ron and Carolyn Graham; along with numerous nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

A Graveside Service will be held at a later date.

A Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 11, 2025, from 5:00 – 7:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home Nash, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice.

The family would like to send a special thank you to the Enhabit Home Health staff.