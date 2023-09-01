Sponsor

LaTrisha Lynn May Smithson, 51, passed away on August 29, 2023.

She was born on November 5, 1971, in Mount Pleasant, Texas to Marvin Smithson and Evelyn Shippey.

LaTrisha was an employee at Wal-Mart for 14 years. She had recently moved to Autumn Wind in New Boston, Texas in November of 2022 and she enjoyed her time there very much. She also loved her family and was quite fond of her uncle Johnny Smithson.

She is preceded in death by her father, Marvin Smithson, maternal grandparents Herman and Louise Briggs, paternal grandparents Delmar and Anna Mae Smithson, uncle Johnny Smithson, and aunt Juanita Friend.

Survivors include her mother Evelyn Smithson Shippey and stepdad Glenn Shippey; aunts and uncles, Nora Cox and husband Jimmy, Teresa Bethel and husband James, LaQuita McMillan and husband Cary, Charlotte Canaday, Mary Ann Allen, Erving Briggs and wife Larnie, Michael Smithson, and Billy Briggs; stepmom Debbie Smithson; as well as many cousins, relatives and friends.

Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 4:30 P.M. at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service from 3:30- 4:30 P.M. inside Chapelwood Funeral Home.

