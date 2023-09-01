Sponsor

Steven Lee Green, age 68, of Texarkana, Arkansas, died on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, in a local hospice facility surrounded by his family.

Mr. Green was born June 23, 1955, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and was a lifetime resident of the area. He was retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company as a tire builder. He enjoyed spending his time kayaking and working on his trike and Jeep. Mr. Green was an avid Razorbacks fan, and he rarely missed a game. He also liked to sit on his front porch and watch the sun come up and set in the evenings. Mr. Green’s favorite thing to do was take his grandchildren on vacation and just spend time with his family. He was a very outspoken man, and you never had to guess what his thoughts were. He never met a stranger and was always willing to make friends. His family was the highlight of his life and he never missed the chance to spend time with them. He is preceded in death by his father, Sherman Green.

He is survived by his loving wife of forty-eight years, Joyce Green; daughter and son in-law, Amy and Bruce Pilgreen; son and daughter-in-law, Brandon and Dana Green; his mother, Joann Green; three grandsons, Tanner Pilgreen, Preston Pilgreen, Dylan Rampy; one great-granddaughter, Ava Rampy; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Vicki and Dennis Sewell, Deanna and Mike Cox, Traci and Chad Russell, numerous nieces, nephews and friends and other relatives.

Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, September 1, 2023 at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas with Jay Richburg officiating. Burial will be in Harmony Grove Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday evening from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M.

Register online at www.texarkanafuneralhome.com.

