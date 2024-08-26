Sponsor

Laura Janette Hill, 82, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on August 24, 2024. She was born April 10, 1942 to Jack and Jessie McKeehan Golden in Atlanta, Texas.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband, AJ Doss, sister Betty Brooke, brother Tim Golden, and granddaughters Jennifer and Michele Carlstead.

Survivors include her sister and brother-in-law Cathy and Jessie Spence; four children Neil Doss and wife Sharon, Lisa Northern and husband Danny, Sean Golden and wife Debbie, Christie Lammers and a son-in-law Larry Anderson; 7 grandchildren, John Spence, Kellie Whitton, Emily Starr, Matthew Golden, Eli Lammers, Jared Lammers, Layton Lammers; 4 great grandchildren Marie Roach, Wilson Spence, Grayson Whitton, Colbie Starr; and 2 great great-grandchildren Haven and Hasley Roach.

Ms. Hill went peacefully to be with her Lord on August 24, 2024 surrounded by all of her children. She was born during WWII and was equipped with the spirit of a fighter. A petite woman of 5 feet tall weighing only 100 pounds, she was affectionately called “5 feet of concrete”. She fought the trials of this life with the spirit of a warrior. Her strength was matched by her gentleness. She loved her family unconditionally with a servants heart and the endurance of an Olympic athlete. She loved making things around her beautiful. Decorating her home, keeping up her personal appearance and dressing fashionably were some of her favorite hobbies. Laura enjoyed keeping up with current events by watching endless hours of Fox News. She loved a good mystery and solving crime dramas. Laura’s greatest joy were her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great greatgrandchildren.

The family would like to thank Texarkana Hospice, Dr. John Nix, and Dr. Edward Eichler for the compassionate care that was extended to our beloved mother.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM, Tuesday, August 27, 2024 at Chapelwood Funeral Home-Nash, Texas.

Funeral service will be held at 10 AM, Wednesday, August 28, 2024 at Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Chapelwood Cemetery.