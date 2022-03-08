Lea Taylor

Advertisement

Lea Anna Granelli Taylor was born in Sonoma, California in 1932 to Italian immigrants. Lea spent her childhood on a ranch in the hills near the quaint town of Kenwood where her parents grew a small vineyard in the wine country. Growing up, she enjoyed horseback riding and playing sports. She was involved in school athletics and was president of the GAA while attending Sonoma Valley High School.

After graduating high school, she met and married a boy from Arkansas who shared her love for horses, baseball and country life. They wed a year after they met and Jim and Lea were together for 68 years. They made their home in California until their retirement when they relocated to a small farm in Nashville, Arkansas.

Lea was a talented seamstress, loved to cook, garden and quilt. She had a joyful nature and loved to laugh. She was a devoted mother and wife who passed down many wonderful traditions from her Italian heritage.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Taylor; parents, Giovanni and Teresa Granelli; sisters, Victoria Rossi and Louise Hoy; brothers, Camillo, Louis, and Antone Granelli.

She is survived by her children, Mary Taylor, Don Taylor, and Marilyn; grandson, Dustin Taylor; nieces and nephews and close friends.

