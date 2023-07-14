Sponsor

Lee Doyle Lawrence, age 66, of Fouke, Arkansas, died Saturday, July 8, 2023, in a Texarkana hospice facility.

Mr. Lawrence was born September 21, 1956, in Texarkana, Arkansas, and lived in Fouke most of his life. Lee was employed with Hines Trucking Company. In his spare time, he enjoyed relaxing with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Lawrence of Fouke, Arkansas; two sons, Dustin Lawrence and Steven Spruell; two daughters, Tamra Hughes, and Ruthie Jackson; one brother, Armon Matheson, and one sister, Audrey Phillips; five grandchildren, Layla Ward, River Ward, Raylen Hughes, Nate Nix, and Norah Nix and a host of friends and other relatives.