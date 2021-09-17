Lee Maynard

September 23, 1920 - September 15, 2021

By
TXK TODAY STAFF
-
Lee Rice Maynard, age 100, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at her residence.

Mrs. Maynard was born September 23, 1920, in Pineville, Kentucky. She was a homemaker and a member of Hampton Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, E.C. Maynard; one son, Adrian F. Maynard; one daughter, Patricia M. Peebles and one great-grandson, Cameron Maynard.

Survivors include two sons, Javan Maynard and wife, Liz of Texarkana and Phil Maynard of Texarkana; one son-in-law, Larry Peebles of Texarkana; ten grandchildren and a multitude of great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Don Brown officiating.

There is no set visitation.

Memorials may be made to the Nicaragua Mission Fund at Hampton Church of Christ.

