Lee Maynard

Advertisement

Lee Rice Maynard, age 100, of Texarkana, Texas, died Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at her residence.

Mrs. Maynard was born September 23, 1920, in Pineville, Kentucky. She was a homemaker and a member of Hampton Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, E.C. Maynard; one son, Adrian F. Maynard; one daughter, Patricia M. Peebles and one great-grandson, Cameron Maynard.

Advertisement

Survivors include two sons, Javan Maynard and wife, Liz of Texarkana and Phil Maynard of Texarkana; one son-in-law, Larry Peebles of Texarkana; ten grandchildren and a multitude of great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be at 10:00 AM Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens with Don Brown officiating.

There is no set visitation.

Memorials may be made to the Nicaragua Mission Fund at Hampton Church of Christ.