Sponsor

Lela Mae Reed Crowson, age 91 of Texarkana, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 24, 2024, at her home in Texarkana surrounded by her loving family. Lela was born in Leary, Texas on April 3, 1932.

She was raised in Texarkana, Arkansas and graduated from Arkansas High School Class of 1951. She worked for the ASCS in Miller County and Western Insurance before finishing her career at RRAD. Lela has been married to the love of her life Ray Crowson for 72 years, and they have three children Donna Latham, Linda King and Jeffrey (Kristi) Crowson. After retirement Lela and Ray enjoyed their travels to Europe, South America, Panama, Greece, Mexico, and Canada as well as most of the United States. She and Ray spent many happy days camping and fishing at Bellah Mine Park on Dequeen Lake in Arkansas as well as Piney Point Park on Wright Patman Lake in Texas.

Lela and Ray were members of the first Baptist Church in Wake Village, Texas where they had many friendships. She is survived by her husband, three children, ten great grandchildren, and one great great-grandchild.

The family would like to thank Hospice of Texarkana and Jeffrey Nash for their wonderful care.

The funeral service will be held on 2:00 PM Monday, January 29, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Bro. Phillip Spiors officiating the service. The family will accept family and friends an hour prior to service for a visitation.