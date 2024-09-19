Sponsor

Leon (L.B.) Chatman, 73 of Nash, Texas went to be with the lord Sunday, September 15, 2024 in Texarkana, Texas.

Leon was born March 29, 1951 to the parentage of L.C. and Minnie Braggs Chatman in Nash, Texas.

He graduated from Macedonia High School in 1969.

After he graduated he moved to Houston, Texas where he worked for Brown & Root for 30 years. He retired and moved back to Nash, Texas where he worked for Red River Army Depot for 19 years. He was a lifelong, faithful member of Nash COGIC which was later renamed Greater Shiloh COGIC where he was dedicated and served as Sunday School Superintendent/Teacher, Ordained Deacon, Board of Trustees member and Church Treasurer. He was also a pastor’s aide and groundskeeper.

Leon loved raising his livestock, going to car races and collecting various cars. He loved spending time with his family, church family and his friends.

Leon was preceded in death by his father, L.C. Chatman, and Brother, Steve Don Chatman.

Leon is survived by his Mother, Minnie B. Chatman of Nash, Tx.; his Sons, Marcell B. Chatman and Terrance B. Chatman of Nash, TX.; his Daughters, Yolanda Livingston of Palestine, TX. and Theresa Chatman Brown of Houston, TX.; his bonus son, LaQuais Chatman of Texarkana, TX.; his Sisters, Dianne (Benjamin) Davis of Texarkana, TX., Barbara Lock, Ellise Chatman, and Coletta Chatman of Nash, TX.; his Grandchildren, Kayla, Kierra, KeAndre’, Tianna, Teralyn, TerMya, Terrance, Jr.; his Great Grandson Talon; numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday, September 21, 2024 at Hickory Hill Baptist Church from 10:00-11:00 AM and the service will begin at 11:00 AM with Minister Cedric Weatherall, Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.