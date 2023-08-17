Sponsor

Mr. Leon “PeeWee” Edward Collins was born April 16, 1952 in Texarkana, AR to the parents of J. C. and Cellie Collins. He departed this life on August 13, 2023.

Leon was a retired truck driver and enjoyed being with family and friends. He was always joking around and never met a stranger. He loved playing dominos, cards and always “Supervising”. He loved family cookouts and always said “Keep It Real”.

He was preceded in death by his parents: J. C. and Cellie Collins, Step-Father: Almond Broadus; Grandmother: Pinkie Daniels, Granddaughters: Cedricka Henderson and Dartisha Floyd; Sister: Margaret Reader, Brother: Tony Collins.

Leon leaves to cherish his memories:

Sons: Demarcus (Princess) Owens of Arlington, TX, Cedric (Celesta) Henderson of Texarkana, AR, Damion Collins of Bossier City, LA and Aaron Collins of Maine.

Daughters: Miracle Collins and Kamiya Collins of Texarkana, AR and LaToya Robinson of Texarkana, Texas.

Brothers: Jerry (Vicki) Collins of Texarkana, TX, Ricky Collins of Texarkana, TX, Larry (Michelle) Collins of Atlanta, TX, Jeffery Collins of Texarkana, AR, Kervin Burton of Kileen, TX, Gilbert (Renee) Burton of Texarkana, TX and James Broadus of Portland, OR.

Sisters: Carolyn (David) Maxwell of Gautier, MS, Beverly Collins, Texarkana, TX, LaDawn Collins of Texarkana, AR and Cassandra Rose of Atlanta, TX.

Aunts: Brenda Traylor of Montgomery, AL, Marean Kendrick and Mamie Murphy of Texarkana, AR.

Uncles: Nathaniel Daniels and Jessie Daniels of Magnolia, AR.

A host of Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, Nieces, Nephews and other Relatives and Friends. Special Friend: Herman Watson.

Visitation Saturday, August 19, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Graveside Service Sunday, August 20, 2023 10:00 AM Harrison Chapel Cemetery, Mandeville, AR with Minister Sonya Collins, Eulogist.

