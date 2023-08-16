A&M-Texarkana Brings Back Popular Eagle Roundup Event. Now Accepting Nominations for Distinguished Alumni and Faculty

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s Office of Alumni Relations is now accepting nominations for 2023 Distinguished Alumni and Distinguished Faculty. Nominations are open through August 17th, 2023 and winners will be notified in advance of the 2023 TAMUT Eagle Roundup. The Eagle Roundup is returning for the first time since 2019. Normally an annual event, the Roundup is a community celebration of distinguished alumni and faculty held during homecoming week each fall. The 2023 Eagle Roundup is scheduled for October 5th from 6:30 p.m.-10:00 p.m. on the A&M-Texarkana campus.

“We’re excited to be bringing the Eagle Roundup back to campus in 2023,” said Brooklyn Jones, A&M-Texarkana Development Officer. “We are currently seeking nominations for Distinguished Alumni, Emerging Alumni, and Distinguished Faculty Awards,” added Jones.

Distinguished Alumni

Criteria and Procedure for the selection of A&M- Texarkana Distinguished Alumni:

The alumna/alumnus should be recognizable as achieving excellence in his/her career, service activity, or community activity.

The recipient must be a graduate of A&M- Texarkana or formerly East Texas State University- Texarkana.

Distinguished Faculty

The recipient must be a current or former, tenure or tenure-track Faculty Member who meets the following criteria:

Achieved Excellence in teaching

Achieved Excellence in scholarly activities or creative work

Demonstrated service to the Texas A&M University- Texarkana and the community

Emerging Alumni

• Recent graduate from A&M-Texarkana who shows promise in their career and pride for A&M-Texarkana.

To nominate a distinguished alumna/alumnus or faculty member use the following link: https://www.tamut.edu/alumni/awards/index.html. Nominations close August 17, 2023. There will be additional information about this year’s Eagle Roundup, including sponsorship opportunities and ticket information in the coming days.

