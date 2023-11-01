Sponsor

Lillian Ethel Smith, age 72, of Texarkana, Texas died Sunday, October 29, 2023 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Smith was born July 11, 1951 in Monroe, Michigan. She was the owner of a professional lawn care service and member of the Cross Point Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Alma Haggard, one daughter, Sara Elizabeth West and by one brother, Johnny Haggard Jr.

She is survived by three daughters, Roberta West of Texarkana, Arkansas, Tanya Witherspoon of New Boston, Texas and Mary Shrek of Texarkana, Arkansas; four brothers, Jerry Lynn Haggard of Texarkana, Texas, Ricky Haggard of Dyersburg, Tennessee, Lloyd Haggard of New Boston, Texas and Raymond Haggard of Hope, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Dakota and Chaunceta Greer of New Boston, Texas, Camillion Witherspoon of Wake Village, Texas, Shakila Witherspoon of New Boston, Texas and Kaiyah Witherspoon of New Boston, Texas; three great grandchildren, Da’Marion Greer, Ta’Kaydin Greer-Gray, A’Layah Greer and one special niece, Heather Stimpson.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Bubba Rainwater. Burial will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday evening from 6-7:30 P.M.

