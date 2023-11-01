Sponsor

Richard Douglas Posey, age 70, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana. He was born on January 10, 1953, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to Ralph and Billie Jean Posey.

Mr. Posey spent his working days as a Baptist Minister and an Executive at Halliburton. In his free time, he enjoyed family time, cars, racing, and serving others. He was a member of Beech Street First Baptist Church, Mustang Club of America, and Team Shelby. His family described him as a living testimony and a faithful servant for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

He was a wonderful and loving husband, father, son, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and pastor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph D. and Billie Jean Posey, and his brother, William Ralph Posey.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Marilyn Posey; son, Todd Posey and wife Mandy of Springfield, TN; daughter, Marla Bush and husband Jonathan of Nashville, AR; grandchildren, Paul Bush and wife Sadie, Christian Bush, Colton and wife Kailee Posey, Colby Posey, Taylor Bush, and Morgan Bush; great-grandchildren, Katie Bush and Malloree Posey; sister, Pamela Brule of Tennessee; and a number of other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at Beech Street First Baptist Church in Texarkana, Arkansas with Brother Craig Jenkins officiating.

The family of Richard Posey will accept friends on Friday, November 3, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Interment will be in Northwood Cemetery, in Texarkana, Texas under the direction of Chapelwood Funeral Home.

