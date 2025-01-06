Sponsor

Charles “Barney” Krebs, age 75, of Texarkana, TX, passed away on January 3, 2025.

Mr. Krebs was born June 9, 1949 in Pascagoula, MS. He came from the Moss Point, MS paper mill in 1972 to the Texarkana International Paper Mill, where he retired after 52 years and 3 days. He enjoyed mowing, kayaking, Alabama football but his greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was a devout member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Guy Jr. and Margaret Krebs; his son, Patrick Krebs; his granddaughter, Kayley Krebs and his sister, Cathy Pike.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Debi Krebs; two daughters, Shalawn (Chris) Spear and Beth (Edd) Holt; one son, Bryan Krebs; nine grandchildren, Megan (Trevor), Tyler (Raeann), Olivia, Hayley, Alli (Daniel) Jessica, Emily, Gregory (Sara) and Logan; four great grandchildren, Lennox, Merek, Janie and Rune; three brothers, Guy III (Linda) Krebs, Jimmy (Jeanette) Krebs and Gene (Becky) Krebs; one sister, Liz (George Sr.) Foret, daughter-in-law, Krystal Krebs; sister-in-law, Nanci Anderson; special friends, Margaret and Roy Cardwell; one bonus daughter, Bonita George and honorary grandkids/great-grandkids, Brionna (Zach) Kelley, Levi, Aiden and Elliott Kelley and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2025 at the Chapelwood Funeral Home Chapel with Father Braun officiating. Burial will be in Chapelwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 3-4 prior to the service.