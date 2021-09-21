Advertisement

Charles Edward Neal “The Creditman”, age 74, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, September 19, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family.

Mr. Neal was born October 28, 1946, in Dallas, Texas to John and Dorothy Neal. He was a member of Legacy Baptist Church and a special finance director for several car dealerships in Texarkana and the four states area. He enjoyed spending time with his family and serving his church. He was a friend you could always count on. He was an avid Cowboys fan, loved motorcycles and classic cars.

He is survived by his wife of forty-four years, Linda Neal of Texarkana, Arkansas; one son, Cody Neal and Lacy Hankins of Texarkana, Texas; four daughters and two sons in-law; Kim Domanski of Genoa, Arkansas, Kandyce and Buddy Estes of Texarkana, Texas, Tami Tolliver of Hooks, Texas, Candle and Mark LaPrade of Colleyville, Texas; two sisters and brothers in-law, Sandra and Carl Cunningham of Forney, Texas, Vicki and David Terrell of Dallas, Texas; his father in-law, Ray Starkey of Texarkana, Arkansas; one brother in-law and two sisters in-law, Chuck and Kay Starkey, Erica Timmons all of Texarkana, Arkansas; fourteen grandchildren, Natalie LaPrade, Sarah LaPrade, Addison Domanski, Rylie Domanski, Nealy Domanski, Piper Neal, Hunter Threlkeld, Jake Threlkeld, Brody Neal, Lily Ray Neal, Braylen Dyer, Cade Estes, Preston Dyer, Hosston Rowe; and his service dog, special companion, and best friend, Sarge and a host of other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be 3 P.M. Thursday, September 23, 2021 at Legacy Baptist Church with Rev. Donnie Edwards and Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Burial will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 7:00 P.M. to 8:30 P.M.

Memorials may be made to Legacy Baptist Church, 70 Miller County 289, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854 or to Dierksen Hospice, 4614 Parkway Dr. #20, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.