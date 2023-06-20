Sponsor

Linda Lou Barfield, 79, of Maud, Texas, passed away on June 17, 2023, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Barfield was born on January 7, 1944, in Nashville, AR to Jesse and Mary Lou Reed.

She was a nurse for over 40 years, and she loved to sew, both of which led to lasting friendships in her life. She loved to help others, was a lover of all animals, and most importantly, she loved her family very much. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She is preceded in death by her parents and one son, James Robert Dunkin.

Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Edward Barfield; one son, Jeffrey Dunkin Sr. and wife Susan; three daughters, Jennifer Reglin and husband Joseph, Gail Richert and husband Josh and Paula Landers; six grandchildren, Jeffrey Dunkin Jr., Jesse Dunkin, Bradley Dunkin, Genevieve Reglin, Samuel Reglin, and Allie Clements; five great-grandchildren, Chloe Dunkin, Lillian Dunkin, Timothy Dunkin, Jack Dunkin, and Avery Dunkin; one sister, Peggy Fontham and husband Bob; one brother, James Ricky Reed and his wife, Karen Reed; one niece, Shelby Reed; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at 3:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service from 2:00 P.M.- 3:00 P.M.